Registration period for open-air bars during Torremolinos fair opens

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 26 August 2024, 13:05

Torremolinos town hall has opened the registration period for submitting applications for the installation of outside bars during the San Miguel fair, which takes place between 25 and 28 September. Those hospitality companies, associations (whose statutes clearly specify that they are authorised to operate bars), as well as religious entities, may apply for the application, although those who have debts with the tax, social security or local treasury departments may not.

Space will be reserved for three bars in the Los Pinares area for the pilgrimage of San Miguel on Sunday 22; while an area with space for ten bars will be located in Plaza de la Nogalera for the day fair. Likewise, registration for the bar service in the Prince of Asturias municipal auditorium and in the ‘caseta’ de la Tercera Edad (third age) during the night fair is also available.

Applications can be submitted through the municipal electronic portal until Monday 2 September.

For more information on regulations and to download the application form, see www.torremolinos.es