Railway company explains why it cut down 35 trees next to Costa del Sol train tracks

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 10:39

Some 35 eucalyptus trees alongside the C1 Costa del Sol railway line in Torremolinos were removed as part of "regular vegetation control" Spain's state rail infrastructure company Adif has claimed.

Councillor David Tejeiro accused the track maintenance company of felling the trees without informing town hall. This was confirmed by two separate responses from the municipal authority, which will now investigate what had happened.

Adif, which owns the land, said the trees were removed to correct "a risk situation" detected when the large, dry trees were inspected. These, according to Adif, "presented a risk of falling on the track, with some of them even invading the tracks, and were close to elements carrying a high electrical voltage, which posed a risk of fire".