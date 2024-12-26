Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police investigate reports of man being shot in head in Benalmádena
112 incident

Police investigate reports of man being shot in head in Benalmádena

Police units, firefighters and medics have rushed to the Torrequebrada area of the Costa del Sol town where witnesses reported seeing a hooded man fleeing the scene in a high-powered vehicle

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 26 December 2024, 21:17

Police have launched a new investigation following a report of another shooting on the Costa del Sol, this time in Benalmádena. Apparently, a man was reported to have been shot at least once in the head. The person who raised the alarm is apparently an acquaintance of the victim, who stated that they had been injured in an alleged gun attack.

The incident was reported at around a quarter to eight o'clock this Thursday, 26 December, in the Torrequebrada area - specifically, in Calle Poseidon. Residents in the area also called the emergency services, startled by the sound of shots.

Several police units and emergency health services were quickly on the scene. It appears that officers are trying to locate the victim with the help of the fire brigade as, according to police sources, the incident happened in a steep and poorly lit area close to a stream.

According to sources, witnesses reported that a hooded man had fled the scene in a high-powered SUV after the shooting and is suspected to be the perpetrator.

More to follow...

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Centre of Fuengirola to go back in time to become a medieval market this Friday
  2. 2 Buying a House in Spain? Ask the Home Inspector First!
  3. 3 Torremolinos reminds people of strict firework ban over Christmas period and warns of big fines
  4. 4 Conservation through discovery: love for nature as the key to protection at Bioparc Fuengirola
  5. 5 Benalmádena sees out the old and welcomes in the New Year with activities in the Pueblo and Arroyo de la Miel
  6. 6 NK Prodarte brings the best of classical music and ballet to Malaga
  7. 7 Torremolinos completes project to remove asbestos from all schools and educational centres
  8. 8 Prominent archaeologists attend launch of Cártama museum collection catalogue
  9. 9 'True pioneer' of property sales and holiday rentals on the Costa dies after two-year battle with cancer
  10. 10 'Great response' to Torremolinos Christmas gift campaign for needy children

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police investigate reports of man being shot in head in Benalmádena