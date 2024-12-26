Police investigate reports of man being shot in head in Benalmádena

Police have launched a new investigation following a report of another shooting on the Costa del Sol, this time in Benalmádena. Apparently, a man was reported to have been shot at least once in the head. The person who raised the alarm is apparently an acquaintance of the victim, who stated that they had been injured in an alleged gun attack.

The incident was reported at around a quarter to eight o'clock this Thursday, 26 December, in the Torrequebrada area - specifically, in Calle Poseidon. Residents in the area also called the emergency services, startled by the sound of shots.

Several police units and emergency health services were quickly on the scene. It appears that officers are trying to locate the victim with the help of the fire brigade as, according to police sources, the incident happened in a steep and poorly lit area close to a stream.

According to sources, witnesses reported that a hooded man had fled the scene in a high-powered SUV after the shooting and is suspected to be the perpetrator.

More to follow...