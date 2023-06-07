Police find body in the flat that Sibora, missing since 2014, shared with ex-boyfriend in Torremolinos

Sections
National Police officers have this Tuesday, 6 June, found a body in the flat where Marco GR lived with Sibora, his ex-girlfriend who disappeared in 2014 in Torremolinos, when she was 22 years old. Although everything indicates that it could be the body of the young Italian-Albanian, this has yet to be confirmed by forensic tests.
Forensic experts have been inspecting the property, located in the Calvario district, a few metres from the Local Police headquarters and the Torremolinos Town Hall. since early afternoon.
After his recent arrest in connection with the murder of Paula, her ex-partner the Italian man Marco GR, spontaneously stated that he had hidden the body of Sibora - who has been missing since 2014 - in the apartment they had shared on Calle García de la Serna.
