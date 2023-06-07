Police find body in the flat that Sibora, missing since 2014, shared with ex-boyfriend in Torremolinos Since early afternoon, forensic officers have been at the property where Marco G.R. told police he had hidden the body of his former girlfriend, while being questioned in relation to death of another partner recently

National Police officers have this Tuesday, 6 June, found a body in the flat where Marco GR lived with Sibora, his ex-girlfriend who disappeared in 2014 in Torremolinos, when she was 22 years old. Although everything indicates that it could be the body of the young Italian-Albanian, this has yet to be confirmed by forensic tests.

Salvador Salas

Forensic experts have been inspecting the property, located in the Calvario district, a few metres from the Local Police headquarters and the Torremolinos Town Hall. since early afternoon.

After his recent arrest in connection with the murder of Paula, her ex-partner the Italian man Marco GR, spontaneously stated that he had hidden the body of Sibora - who has been missing since 2014 - in the apartment they had shared on Calle García de la Serna.