Italian man held over death of his ex-partner in Torremolinos ‘admits’ another 2014 killing Marco G. R. made the startling confession about Sibora Gagani in front of officers investigating the recent fatal stabbing of Paula in the Costa del Sol holiday resort

The man who was recently arrested following the stabbing to death of his ex-partner Paula, in Torremolinos on 17 May, has made a spontaneous confession to police investigators.

Italian-born Marco G. R. has admitted he was responsible for the death of Sibora Gagani, a young Italian-Albanian woman who was his partner until 2014 and who has been missing since then. Sibora’s disappearance was widely reported at the time.

The revelation allegedly happened as the 45-year-old suspect was being walked down a corridor in the police station in the custody of police officers and saw a missing-person poster for Sibora.

It came after Marco G. R. had refused to make any statement before officers of the homicide group of the National Police, who are investigating him for stabbing to death Paula, 28, with whom he had been romantically involved until March this year.

Sources told SUR that the officers were told that Sibora’s body was hidden between the walls of the apartment in which they had lived together in Torremolinos back in 2014. The suspect even offered to take investigators to the exact spot where he had hidden her body.

Confession

His confession is now a key part of the investigation into Sibora’s disappearance, though Marco did not then formally ratify the statements before police, in the presence of a lawyer or before the judge. At the moment, the only version that investigators have is his sudden, informal testimony in the corridors of the police station.

However, as a result, the judge investigating the case has reopened proceedings and ordered the search of the apartment where Marco and Sibora lived between 2011 and 2014. As part of the investigation, in the early afternoon of Monday about twenty officers entered the property, an apartment divided into two floors in the centre of Torremolinos, and inspected each partition wall in search of Sibora’s body or any clue of her whereabouts.

The investigators used detectors and then drilled into different areas of the apartment to check if inside there were human remains. They also inspected the bathroom and other rooms. The search ended without finding evidence of the young woman’s body.

On Tuesday morning, specialists from the forensics department returned to the house and carried out new investigations in different rooms, without finding the body.

Sibora was 22 when she disappeared from Torremolinos. During almost nine years, all efforts to find the whereabouts of the young woman had not led anywhere until last week, when the police found that Marco, following his arrest for Paula’s recent death, had also been Sibora’s partner. He was the last person Sibora had contact with before disappearing. On 7 July 2014 they had a WhatsApp conversation and she was never heard from again.

“High risk”

Just before she disappeared, Sibora, who was in Spain with a forged Italian document, broke up with her ex-partner and moved to an apartment in Calle Hoyo in Torremolinos. From the beginning, police considered it a “high risk” disappearance. The young woman had vanished without taking her mobile phone, without clothes and leaving all her belongings behind.

The alleged killer, SUR has learned, has a history of gender-based violence, although neither Sibora nor Paula ever filed a complaint against him. Investigations continue.