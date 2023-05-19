Police reopen case of former girlfriend of Paula's alleged killer who disappeared in Torremolinos in 2014 Sibora, an Albanian woman, vanished without a trace in the Costa del Sol resort almost ten years ago, but she was never found despite extensive searches

The man who allegedly murdered a woman in La Carihuela on Wednesday this week was also the last person who had contact with another woman before she vanished in 2014.

A 28-year-old mother-of-three, Paula, was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-partner at their apartment in Torremolinos on 17 May. The man, Marco G, an Italian national, was detained after a manhunt involving a large number of police officers was mounted in the area.

Now, it can be revealed that the same man was the ex-boyfriend and last person who had contact with Sibora Gagani, a 22-year-old Albanian woman who vanished without a trace in the summer of 2014 in the same Costa del Sol resort.

Split from partner

She had moved to the area three years earlier with her boyfriend and worked as a waitress.

Just before her disappearance, Sibora broke up with her partner and moved to a small flat in Calle Hoyo, where she lived alone.

The last person she had contact with was her boyfriend. Police found that they last spoke via WhatsApp on 7 July. From then on, her phone stopped giving a signal and she was never heard from again.

Police have now reopened Sibora's case following Marco G’s arrest.

The news of Sibora's disappearance was widely reported in Italy, as her family in Rome appealed to newspapers and television media in a bid to find her.

Unsuccessful search

National Police considered her a “high-risk disappearance” and searched unsuccessfully for Sibora in hospitals, airports, prisons and even in forensic institutes.

Now, alarm bells have gone off when the officers, upon checking the identity of Marco G after his arrest for Paula's alleged murder, detected that he was Sibora's boyfriend in the past.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed to SUR that homicide agents are reviewing Sibora’s case.

Devastated friends of Paula told SUR on Thursday, 18 May that she had been abused by Marco G during their relationship.

Paula worked in the hospitality sector, and was remembered as a vital and loving woman, a hugger and completely devoted to her work. Her hope was to regain control of her life.