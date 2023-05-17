Partner arrested following huge police manhunt after woman was found dead in Torremolinos The foreign national the police were searching for allegedly stabbed the 28-year-old victim, who he lived with, and ran away after committing the crime

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

National Police force officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 28-year-old woman, whose body was found today (17 May) in a Torremolinos building.

Police were searching for her partner as the alleged perpetrator of the crime, so the protocol was activated for a possible case of gender violence.

The incident was discovered this Wednesday morning in the Carihuela area. According to the initial investigations, the victim - a Spanish woman - was allegedly stabbed by her partner, who she lived with.

The man, an Italian national, was detained after a manhunt involving a large number of police officers was mounted in the area.

The town council has declared a day of official mourning following the incident. It has issued a decree "on the occasion of the confirmation of the murder by gender violence of the 28-year-old woman, resident in the municipality, and murdered by her partner in the neighbourhood of La Carihuela". It has declared an official period of mourning in Torremolinos from this Wednesday until 1.30pm on 18 May, during which the exterior flags of all municipal buildings will fly at half mast. In addition, the council has called a minute of silence at the door of the town hall on Thursday, the 18th, at 12noon. The council has also offered the condolences of the town to the relatives and friends of the victim.