Police evict PSOE councillors from their offices in Torremolinos town hall The council insists the socialists were repeatedly asked to move to a new office, but PSOE say it is too small

PSOE councillors in Torremolinos have been evicted from their offices in the town hall by the Local Police.

The eviction happened on Wednesday 9 February at about 6pm. The council said in a statement that the PSOE councillors had “repeatedly” ignored requests for them to vacate their offices in the town hall. During the eviction, the PSOE lost access to their office equipment and computers.

PSOE councillor Maribel Tocón said the move is in violation of the law on data protection, “There is personal data belonging to people who have come to us to ask for help. We are no longer responsible for what happens.”

However, the council responded, “These requirements, endorsed by the General Secretariat of the Town Council, recommend the custody of all the assets found by the Local Police until they are required by the spokesperson for this municipal group.”

PSOE say the new offices allocated for them are insufficient, and that the eviction is an insult on top of injury given the council earlier reduced their salaries.

“After taking away our salaries and preventing us from accessing the decrees, now the mayor of Torremolinos intends to continue drowning the PSOE by forcing us to abandon the current municipal group to corner us in an office of 15 square metres. They want 11 people to get to work in a space designed for only two,” Tocón said.

The town council has since warned that PSOE need to return any equipment or devices from the office, or face being accused of theft.