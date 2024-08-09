Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Part of Torremolinos cemetery closed due to fumes emanating from a corpse
Costa del Sol

Part of Torremolinos cemetery closed due to fumes emanating from a corpse

It appears that the spillage of bodily fluids had spread over much of the coffin in question and into other nearby niches, causing the town hall to take action for health and safety reasons

Juan Cano

Friday, 9 August 2024, 17:02

Torremolinos town hall has temporarily closed part of the municipal cemetery's facilities due to fumes emanating from a corpse, according to SUR. Apparently, the area containing all the niches for coffins and the ossuary has been closed and, for the time being, it is not expected to reopen to the public until at least 12 August.

According to municipal sources, the problem was detected on 2 August, when fluids began to leak from the corpse in question. Although this is not a common occurrence, it can happen from time to time. However, according to the experts consulted, it is usual for these liquids to dry up fairly quickly.

However, in this case the leak continued. By 5 August the stain had already spread through a large part of the niche and, according to local sources, had begun to spread to other coffins nearby. This, together with the strong smell, led the town hall to take health and safety measures on 6 August, when it was decided to close off the whole area to the public, albeit temporarily.

Therefore, for now, only the rooms and adjoining facilities for families to hold a wake with their deceased loved ones remain open. Torremolinos town hall has contacted the family of the deceased to inform them of the situation and to seek consensus on an acceptable solution. Council workers are going to try to stop the spillage of bodily fluids by using professional sawdust to absorb the leakage.

Once the gases have finished expunging the fluids and those, in turn, have dried up and the stain isolated, it is hoped the tomb can be sealed and all the cemetery's facilities can be reopened, which is not expected to happen until at least 12 August.

What happened in the cemetery of Torremolinos is quite exceptional, according to sources consulted, and its origin lies in the process of decomposition of the corpse, in which small explosions of fluids occur as a result of the release of gases from the body.

However, it is unusual for these fluids to spread beyond the coffin. In fact, the niches usually have a kind of drain so that any liquid that is released seeps into the ground, and not into other graves. All indications are that the situation could be due to poor sealing of the coffin, although it is suspected that the recent heat may have also played a role in this unfortunate incident.

