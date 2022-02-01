Overwhelming support for this weekend's half marathon in Torremolinos More than 1,300 runners have already signed up for the 32nd edition of the Media Maratón Ciudad de Torremolinos, of which, more than 20 per cent are foreign

More than 1,300 runners have already signed up for the 32nd edition of the Media Maratón Ciudad de Torremolinos, the town’s annual half marathon, which takes place on Sunday, 6 February.

More than 20 per cent of those registered for the 21.97-kilometre-race are foreign athletes, which the town hall claims will be “an historic edition” that will make the town a “benchmark” for athletics in Andalucía.

The race, which is approved by the Andalusian Athletics Federation, will begin at the municipal sports stadium at 9.30am and will continue through the streets of the town on a route that will finish back at the sports complex, where the trophy presentation will take place at around 12.30pm.

Those wishing to participate must register on www.pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es/mediamaraton/.

Registration costs 20 euros. Bib numbers can be collected from the Carrefour supermarket in Torremolinos on Saturday, 5 February between 10am and 2pm, and from 4pm until 8pm; or from the starting line one hour before the race begins.

Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, stressed that health and safety measures will be enforced by a team of more than 200 volunteers in order to make the event a “special day” in which Torremolinos will stand out as a “serious athletics enclave.”