Overdue work to improve electricity supply in La Carihuela begins The work, which is expected to take around two weeks, is being carried out to solve the problem of power cuts that the area has suffered for the last few years during the summer season

Tony Bryant Monday, 11 December 2023, 19:14

Torremolinos town hall has said that the long-overdue work has begun in the neighbourhood of La Carihuela to improve the electricity supply this Monday 11 December.

The work, which is expected to take around two weeks, is being carried out to solve the problem of power cuts that the area has suffered for the last few years during the summer season.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said that although the work will affect the flow of traffic in Calle San Ginés, Calle Mar and Callejón de Ramos, measures will be taken to ensure that the inconvenience to residents, “mainly noise”, will be “as minimal as possible”.

“After so many years of problems with the electricity supply in La Carihuela, we are taking a key step to improve and guarantee the best possible service during the months of the year with the highest demand,” the mayor said.