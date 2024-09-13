Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The mayor visits the library in Arroyo de la Miel. SUR
One-million-euro renovation of Benalmádena library almost complete
One-million-euro renovation of Benalmádena library almost complete

During a visit to the upgrade project, the town’s mayor highlighted the impact it will have on the 1,000 users that visit the Arroyo de la Miel library each day

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:18

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara has visited the municipal library in Arroyo de la Miel to view the final phase of the facility’s expansion and modernisation work. During his visit on Wednesday, Lara highlighted the visual impact that the result of the one-million-euro project will have on the 1,000 users that visit the library each day. The main and largest action has been the construction of a new study room on what was the terrace of the conference room, with adaptations on the ground floor to provide it with an entrance and exit independent of that of the rest of the building.

As for the adaptation of the existing facilities, on the ground floor, semi-basement and basement, the acoustic, light and air conditioning quality has been increased.

The mayor said that important projects like this “cannot remain unexecuted for years, kept in drawers, losing funds and aid, as has also happened with the La Tribuna building”. “This government team is going to fulfil its commitments so that projects that were not done in four years are started, executed and completed in a timely manner," he said.

Lara thanked the users of the library for their patience and understanding, "since these works have involved a total transformation of these facilities, but the effort will be worth it".

