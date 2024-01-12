New 'smart' pedestrian crossings rolled out in Torremolinos, and this is where they are

One of the new 'smart' crossings in Torremolinos.

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Friday, 12 January 2024

Torremolinos town hall has begun installing the first 'smart' pedestrian crossings as part of its Smart Beach initiative, a traffic management project that will continue with more of the new concept of pedestrian crossings throughout the town.

The intelligent signalling system consists of a responsive road surface that lights up different signs to adapt to traffic circumstances and pedestrian requirements. The road surface can tell the difference between vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, and alerts drivers to people stepping out unexpectedly. The detection data allows the road to adapt its markings and signals in real-time to keep users safe.

The first two are located on the Paseo Marítimo, one at the intersection with Calle Río Esera, and the second ner the junction with Calle de la Playa.

Although the main objective is to increase road safety, the system will also monitor the flow of people using the crossing on a daily basis.

The Smart Beach platform is the formula chosen by the town hall to develop the Smart City concept and its application in the tourism sector.