Major hotel chain completes renovation of Sol Torremolinos complex with more than 50-million-euro total investment

José Rodríguez Cámara Torremolinos Monday, 14 July 2025, 15:57

The Don Pablo, which forms part of the Sol Torremolinos resort hotel complex, along with the Don Pedro and Don Marco, has launched its busiest holiday season after a major renovation. Although this particular work started at the end of 2024, it is part of the master plan that Meliá Internacional (owner of the complex) has been working on since 2016, with an investment of 52 million euros so far.

The entire facade of the Don Pablo has been upgraded, in addition to the creation of 39 standard rooms and several junior suites, all with sea views. The 50-year-old establishment has been completely modernised to continue offering quality tourism, as director Jaime Floyer pointed out. The hotel has adapted to energy efficiency needs and created gardens and other facilities for the comfort of guests.

The junior suites were created as a response to the demand for off-peak spaces when conferences are held at the hotel. "During the high season, they become family rooms," said Floyer. In fact, all rooms have undergone refurbishment, including the conference and entertainment spaces. Additionally, the kitchens of the three hotels have been centralised into one main facility.

The complex has a staff of 325 people, who serve an average of half a million annual stays. To keep up to date, the complex has undergone some type of renovation every year, except for the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.