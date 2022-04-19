Seven-kilometre tailback on AP-7 motorway in Benalmádena after three-vehicle crash One lane has been closed, in the direction of Malaga, causing a tailback to Fuengirola

Three vehicles were involved in an accident at 8.30am this morning, Tuesday 19 April, and this is causing considerable tailbacks on the AP-7 between Benalmádena and Fuengirola, in the Malaga direction.

The accident took place at kilometre 216.6 and the left-hand lane has been closed off. This has caused a bottleneck and traffic has built up for seven kilometres, back to Fuengirola.

Paramedics, officers from the Guardia Civil Traffic squad, firefighters from Fuengirola and road maintenance workers are all on the scene. According to information from the 112 Emergency Service, a young man is believed to be injured and trapped in the wreckage.