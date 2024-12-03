Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sea Life's underwater Nativity. SUR
Sea Life&#039;s underwater Nativity returns to Benalmádena this Christmas
Christmas

Sea Life's underwater Nativity returns to Benalmádena this Christmas

Visitors are invited to celebrate the holidays with marine life at the Costa del Sol's deep sea aquarium

Sofia Zarkov

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 14:29

Sea Life Benalmádena has unveiled its popular underwater Nativity scene, now in a new location within the aquarium. Set against a backdrop of marine species like groupers, morays and parrotfish, the Nativity features the traditional figures of the Virgin Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.

This year, the Nativity scene is uniquely placed in the depths of the ocean, giving visitors the chance to experience the magic of Christmas through the world of marine life. The aquarium invites families to create unforgettable memories as the festive scene blends into the underwater world.

Marketing director María Morondo said, "We wanted all marine life to experience the magic of Christmas, and this new location will bring a fresh energy to Sea Life's underwater holiday celebration."

The Nativity continues to be a favourite seasonal tradition along the Costa del Sol, with this underwater version offering a different experience.

Sea Life Benalmádena is open daily from 10.30am to 7pm, with last entry at 6.15pm. For more details, visit sealife.es.

surinenglish Sea Life's underwater Nativity returns to Benalmádena this Christmas