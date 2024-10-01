Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Town hall announces the literary clubs initiative. SUR
Libraries in Benalmádena to host multilanguage reading clubs and literary workshops
Literature

Libraries in Benalmádena to host multilanguage reading clubs and literary workshops

Activities will be held each week in Spanish, English, French and Finnish and are open to “anyone who loves to read”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 10:37

Benalmádena town hall has announced that it will host a series of reading clubs and literary workshops at its network of municipal libraries throughout the winter months. The clubs will be held each week in Spanish, English, French and Finnish and are open to “anyone who loves to read”.

The initiative has been launched in conjunction with the modernisation and expansion of the public library in Arroyo de la Miel, which is due to reopen its doors this month.

Culture councillor Jésica Trujillo said among the planned activities is a discussion about Federico García Lorca's classic novel The House of Bernarda Alba; an English language reading of Maisie Dobbs, a novel by Jacqueline Winspear; while comic book fans will enjoy a discussion about Grant Morrison's All-Star Superman.

Reading clubs in French include Cercle de Lecture et de l'Historie, organised in collaboration with the Costa del Sol French association (UFE), while the club in Finnish will present works of the author Minna Canth.

The programme also offers outdoor activities held in Plaza de la Cruz and at the poets’ monument in Parque de la Paloma, where poetry, storytelling music and dance to spread reading among adults and children will take place.

For a full schedule, see www.benalmadena.es.

