Legal advice for foreigners service in Torremolinos has helped almost 400 people so far this year

People from 32 different countries sought advice in the first six months of this year.

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 14 July 2025, 16:51

The legal advice service for foreign nationals run by Torremolinos town council resolved 381 enquiries during the first six months of 2025, representing a 27 per cent increase compared to the previous half-year period. The town hall said that this period was notably influenced by the implementation of the new immigration regulations, which came into force during the first half of 2025.

In terms of nationality, people from 32 different countries sought advice, with the highest number of enquiries coming from individuals from Colombia (90), followed by Argentina (60), Morocco (22), Peru (18), Venezuela (18), Cuba (13), and Brazil (9), among others.

Additionally, 29 enquiries were made by Spanish nationals whose non-Spanish relatives had applied for family-based residency and work visas as relatives of Spanish citizens.

As for the types of enquiries received, most related to the requirements for social and employment-based residency, obtaining Spanish nationality through residency, family-based residency, student permits, registration certificates for EU citizens, applications for asylum, EU family member residence cards and socio-training, among others.

This service, operational since July 2024, is available every Wednesday and Thursday from 9am until 1.30pm at the department of social welfare, located in the Isabel Manoja community development centre.

The service is run by an immigration law specialist who provides personalised guidance. Appointments must be booked in advance through the Torremolinos Despega app.

The legal advice service provides individualised attention to each user, informing them of the necessary requirements to regularise their situation in Spain.