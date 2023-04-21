Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

M. Rivas
Judge orders closure of Benalmádena's dog beach after complaint from local resident

The court has ordered the closure, which can be appealed, after it transpired that the town hall did not have correct authorisation from the Junta to allow pets onto the Benalcan beach

Marina Rivas

Benalmádena

Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:43

Following a complaint made by a Benalmádena resident that the town's dog beach had been created without the requisite authorisation from the Junta de Andfalucía and that excrement was being left there, a Malaga judge ordered the closure of the Benalcan dog beach on Monday 17 April.

The beach, also known as Playa Arroyo Hondo, has been operating as a facility for canines since 2021. However, Following the issuing of the judicial order - which is not final - Benalmádena Town Hall will be able to respond to the courts by explaining its side of the story.

Council officials have told SUR, that the town hall did have the initial licence issued by the Junta de Andalucía. However, as this licence needs to be renewed annually, the licence held has expired. The council claims to have requested it again from the regional body in its annual beach plan, which is currently in the process of being approved.

The council admitted it had previously received complaints from residents regarding the collection of pets' excrement and said it is willing to increase the cleaning services on the beach.

Espacios grises

