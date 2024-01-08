Iconic Torremolinos merry-go-round turns again after four years, and this is when it will spin

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Monday, 8 January 2024, 13:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

As part of the project to renovate and update the Parque de la Batería in Torremolinos, the town hall has announced the return of the iconic merry-go-round, which has been neglected and out of use since 2020.

Located in the children’s area of the park, the carousel reopened at the weekend after undergoing a series of repairs and maintenance to ensure it complies with health and safety measures.

In addition to suffering weather damage and erosion since the start of the pandemic, the council claim that the carousel has also been subjected to acts of vandalism.

The management of the attraction has been entrusted to the Los Pinares special employment centre, whose staff will be in charge of access control and ticket sales.

Throughout the winter months, the merry-go-round, which will cost 50 cents per ride, will be open on Fridays from 4pm until 7pm, and on Saturday, Sunday and holidays from 11am until 2pm, and from 4pm until 7pm.

The park, which will soon have a panoramic elevator to facilitate pedestrian access to the beach, is the town’s biggest green 'lung' and leisure space. It includes a network of walking trails, physical exercise areas, a large children’s play area, and a 9,000-square-metre artificial lake with a boat rental service.