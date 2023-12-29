This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline

Tony Bryant / José Rodríguez Cámara Friday, 29 December 2023, 16:04 | Updated 16:47h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the work on the new elevator that will connect Parque de La Batería to Avenida Carlota Alessandri is nearing completion and should be operational in time for the summer season. Offering panoramic views of the Costa del Sol coastline, work on the elevator began earlier this year, after years of complications. The project was stopped in 2017 due to the loss of a subsidy to finance the lift, and more recently, because the current project had to be modified to meet safety standards.

The lift will facilitate access from the park to the beaches of Montemar and La Carihuela. Pedestrians have complained for many years about the difficulty in accessing the beaches from the park, which currently involves a 45-minute walk from the main entrance of the park, which is located next to the Montemar train station.

José Rodríguez Cámara

The lift, which has a budget of 900,000 euros, is supported by an iron structure painted in the municipality’s corporate colours (turquoise and white), and has a 60-metre walkway that connects directly with the park. The project also includes a new park-and-ride area to ease parking problems on the coast during the high season.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said, “This is a very important project for Torremolinos. It represents an enormous qualitative leap in terms of accessibility by connecting the park with the coastline. This is the first of many actions that prioritise accessibility in our municipality.”