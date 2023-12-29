Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Construction work continues in Avenida Carlota Alessandri in Montemar. José Rodríguez Cámara
This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline
Photo special

This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline

The 30-metre-high walkway and lift in Torremolinos is budgeted to cost almost one million euros, and it is finally nearing completion

Tony Bryant / José Rodríguez Cámara

Tony Bryant / José Rodríguez Cámara

Friday, 29 December 2023, 16:04

Compartir

Torremolinos town hall has announced that the work on the new elevator that will connect Parque de La Batería to Avenida Carlota Alessandri is nearing completion and should be operational in time for the summer season. Offering panoramic views of the Costa del Sol coastline, work on the elevator began earlier this year, after years of complications. The project was stopped in 2017 due to the loss of a subsidy to finance the lift, and more recently, because the current project had to be modified to meet safety standards.

The lift will facilitate access from the park to the beaches of Montemar and La Carihuela. Pedestrians have complained for many years about the difficulty in accessing the beaches from the park, which currently involves a 45-minute walk from the main entrance of the park, which is located next to the Montemar train station.

José Rodríguez Cámara
Imagen principal - This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline
Imagen secundaria 1 - This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline
Imagen secundaria 2 - This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline

The lift, which has a budget of 900,000 euros, is supported by an iron structure painted in the municipality’s corporate colours (turquoise and white), and has a 60-metre walkway that connects directly with the park. The project also includes a new park-and-ride area to ease parking problems on the coast during the high season.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said, “This is a very important project for Torremolinos. It represents an enormous qualitative leap in terms of accessibility by connecting the park with the coastline. This is the first of many actions that prioritise accessibility in our municipality.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Driest year on the Costa del Sol since at least 1872 draws to a close
  2. 2 High-speed train tickets from just eight euros go on sale in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga is in the 'Top 5' of the most sought after destinations for New Year's Eve
  4. 4 Free tickets for Spain's local and medium-distance trains available from tomorrow
  5. 5 Malaga's Three Kings parade sparks racism row
  6. 6 Flu, Covid and bronchiolitis cases almost double in Andalucía during lead-up to Christmas
  7. 7 Fuengirola rolls out new digital bus stops to improve service information
  8. 8 Malaga gets ready to see in the New Year in style
  9. 9 Malaga's Fiesta Mayor de Verdiales, a lively musical tradition
  10. 10 This is the new panoramic lift tourist attraction that will offer spectacular views of the Costa del Sol coastline

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad