Marilú Baéz
Helldivers, Teen Titans and the geek universe take over Torremolinos - in words and pictures
Thousands of people attended the ninth edition of Freakcon, the international festival of manga, comics, video games and geek culture that was held on the Costa del Sol at the weekend

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Malaga

Monday, 26 May 2025, 12:19

Thousands of young people from across the Costa del Sol and Malaga province attended Freakcon, the international festival of manga, comics, geek culture, kpop, and video games that took place in Torremolinos at the weekend. The festival, which marked its ninth edition, was held in the town's conference centre, offering around 500 activities, including conferences, concerts, cosplay contests, a geek boxing ring and even a wedding chapel.

Princess Bubblegum, from Adventure Time, passed through this last space. There she met Raven from Teen Titans, to whom she promised eternal love in exchange for a life full of "knick-knacks and sweet things". "The best thing about this event is that you can let your imagination run wild and do as much craziness as possible," she said.

The meeting was attended by many families and groups of young people dressed as their favourite characters. Pablo and his whole family were dressed as characters from One Piece, one of their favourite series. "It's the first year we've all come dressed up because it's something we enjoy together," he explained.

Jose and Carlos had been sleepless for almost two weeks preparing the costume they wanted to wear: helmet, armour and even laser guns. Both decided to get into the skin of the protagonists of Helldivers, one of the video games of the moment. And they succeeded. "When we were on our way, people stopped us to ask for photos", they said.

One of the activities at Freakcon that caused a sensation was the 'yellow humour' fight, an activity that fascinated everyone present. "The best thing about this event is that you can't imagine what's going to happen at the end," said Lena, dressed as Nami. "It's one of the best moments of the year," added her friend.

