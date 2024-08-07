Benalmádena business owners angry over continual power cuts

Lorena Cádiz Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 20:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Shopkeepers and business owners in different parts of Benalmádena, but mainly in Avenida de Las Palmeras (Benalmádena Costa), have seen red after a new series of power cuts in the area, in addition to others experienced throughout this summer and last, a problem that has become considerably worse.

The power cuts began in the early hours of Thursday morning last week and lasted until Saturday morning. "In more than thirty hours we only had half an hour of electricity at a time," explained Julia, from the Moka ice cream parlour, a business that depends entirely on the electricity supply to keep its products.

"This batch has been the worst, but we have had more than a month of outages and it is clear that it is due to a lack of maintenance on the network on the part of Endesa. Every time the technicians come, they tell us that the current line is completely saturated," the businesswoman said. She pointed out that despite the fact that the breakdowns are repeated, long-lasting and affect many of the businesses in the street, "when you call, they tell you that the fault does not exist. They take us for fools and disrespect us," she added.

"We are losing money and we live off our business. If you go for dinner two days in a neighbourhood where there are problems with the electricity, you don't come back the third day. If you go on holiday for two years to a town where there are problems with the electricity, the third time you don't come back," she said.

The business owner said that last Saturday night, when the electricity was cut again, the image in the area was disastrous, "with customers finishing their dinner with their mobile phones in their hands to be able to see".

In view of this, the mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, has conveyed to electricity company Endesa his dissatisfaction with the situation experienced in recent days in Benalmádena, "with power cuts that have affected the three urban areas and which have kept numerous businesses, companies and residential buildings without electricity for hours".

"The weekend has been ruinous for many businesses that have felt powerless at the beginning of the main month of the year, in the middle of the high season, and at times when they were fully occupied," Lara said.

Specifically, according to the data provided by the town hall, the main problems have been concentrated in the area around Avenida de la Constitución in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel and in Avenida de las Palmeras. Likewise, the council said that last year there were the same problems in the area around Avenida de las Palmeras, with a situation that lasted for twenty days and seriously affected traders.

Endesa then undertook to carry out the necessary investment and works during the winter to deal with one of the transformers in the area and avoid a situation that continues to be repeated at the worst time of the year. "We offered the supply company all the facilities and administrative procedures for everything they needed, and despite the fact that it is a foreseeable situation, they have not worked on any solution," declared the mayor.

In response, the utility company has announced a diversion of the supply from the saturated transformer in Avenida de las Palmeras to install and connect new circuits in order to avoid further cuts.