Town hall announces project to transform the old town of Benalmádena Pueblo

Plaza de España in Benalmádena Pueblo is the nerve centre of the old part of the town and the location of the statue of La Niña de Benalmádena, the symbol of the municipality. This area is full of white houses with balconies overflowing with flowerpots, narrow streets and a path that leads to the church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán and the Jardines del Muro. The latter is unique, as it is the work of Canary artist César Manrique, and is the only one of his works outside the islands.

In order to make this popular tourist destination even more attractive, the town hall is now embarking on a project that aims to further enhance the beauty of the entire area. To achieve this, it has just awarded the contract for work to improve the paving in Calle Santo Domingo in the direction of the church. The plan includes the replacement of the current concrete paving with granite cobblestones featuring a star pattern, the same type used on Calle Real, the main access road to the historic centre. Taking advantage of the relevelling of the road, the utilities in the entire area, which are very old, will also be upgraded.

The work has a budget of 459,543.06 euros and a completion period of 90 days. According to councillor José Luis Bergillos, the idea is that the work will begin at the end of October or the beginning of November and will also include other streets in the surrounding area.

The project also includes the renovation of the panoramic lift located in the Jardines del Muro, which gives access to the lower level parking area. "We want to improve the environment around the lift, both at the top and at the bottom. The lift will be more comfortable because of the installation of air conditioning," the councillor explained.

The council's aim is that this part of the project can begin at the start of the year, so that it can be finished before Easter. "It is complicated to fit the interventions into a space where there are numerous events throughout the year," Bergillos said.

Juan Luis Peralta

This project will progress in parallel with another major intervention planned for Benalmádena Pueblo. This is the refurbishment of Avenida Juan Luis Peralta, the main axis of the town, in which more than one million euros will be invested.

"The work will extend from Calle Matogrosso to the Jacaranda school and the idea is to widen this axis, giving it more space for pedestrians," the councillor added. He also pointed out that this work will involve important changes in traffic flow, as this is one of the busiest streets in Benalmádena Pueblo.