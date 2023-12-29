Gang members arrested in Benalmádena after kidnapping man, robbing him of 80,000 euros and leaving him tied to tree 1,200km from his home

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 29 December 2023, 18:59 Compartir Copiar enlace

A number of gang members have been arrested in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol after allegedly kidnapping an elderly man, robbing him of around 80,000 euros and abandoning him tied to a tree almost 1,200 kilometres from his home.

The 80-year-old gentleman, described as being in a "comfortable financial position", was kidnapped by the alleged crooks as he left his home in Albufeira in Portugal. They forced him to hand over his banking details and the pin number of his credit card and, after travelling around 1,200 kilometres - during which time they seized more than 80,000 euros from his accounts - they left him tied to a tree in Barcelona, in the north of Spain.

National Police arrested some of the alleged members of the gang when they were spotted driving through Benalmádena in a Mercedes Benz vehicle valued at 100,000 euros. They had allegedly stolen from a woman who they apparently tried to kidnap, but she had managed to escape. Two of those detained are being held in custody.

According to the male victim, three individuals of Brazilian nationality approached him after 11am on 24 August. After threatening him with a gun, they forced him into his own car, a Range Rover worth around 100,000 euros. Two of the alleged offenders occupied the front seats, while the other one climbed in the back with the victim pointing the gun at him. During the trip, they stopped at various ATM cash machines so the victim could make withdrawals.

After being assaulted, he handed over his electronic banking access codes to the alleged kidnappers, who opened an account in the name of one of those investigated, but using his ID card and a photograph they took of the victim. The road trip ended at 3am on 25 August in a forest in the Catalan town of Collbató. The thieves snatched the old man's mobile phone, took his car, and left him tied to a tree. A Local Police patrol found him in a disoriented state and with head injuries.

According to police investigators, the kidnappers allegedly robbed the victim of 84,093 euros. Officers detected 25 transactions involving 17 bank accounts.

Using security cameras and trail left at ATMs machines, the identity of one those being investigated. The judge who is handling the case, has sent him to prison for kidnapping, money laundering and belonging to a criminal group. In his decision, the court considered that the Brazilian man is in an irregular situation in Spain, has no work roots and constantly moved between Portugal, France and Spain while he was being investigated. Additionally, during one of the searches carried out during the operation, a machine for creating false passports was found, which, according to judicial sources, represents an obvious risk of fleeing the country.