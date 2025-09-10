Fundraising day organised to help 'those who lost everything' during major blaze in Torremolinos last month

Tony Bryant Torremolinos Wednesday, 10 September 2025, 16:53 Share

A group of caring foreign residents in the Montemar district of Torremolinos have come together to further support the business owners whose premises were destroyed in a fire that devastated a total of eight businesses located on Avenida Salvador Allende last month. Seven pubs and a supermarket were destroyed during the blaze, which began in the early hours of Sunday 24 August.

British resident Aleisha Mathews has teamed up with Tara and John Tallon, owners of Pat Murphys bar, to host a fundraising day on Wednesday 24 September. The owners of Pat Murphys will use their bar, which they have owned for 22 years, to hold the event, which will include a full day of fun and entertainment. Their goal is to raise money to help all eight business owners rebuild their premises, as well as to contribute to the losses they will suffer over the next few months due to not being able to open.

Dubliner Tara Tallon told SUR in English that although the fire had not affected her business, “there is a need to help those that were”.

“Because we are bar owners in this area, when things like this happens it makes us all aware how vulnerable our businesses are. These people have really suffered and we understand how this is affecting them, so we want to do something about it. Even though the fire did not affect us directly, it has affected our community,” she said.

Zoom The owners of Pat Murphys will use their bar to host the fundraising day. SUR

The organisers are appealing to local business owners, suppliers and individuals to donate items that can be raffled during the event.

“We really need local business to donate anything, from beauty and hair salon vouchers, to hampers, drinks, experiences, anything at all really. These prizes will help us to help those who have lost everything,” the bar owner concluded.

The fun will begin around 2pm and continue until late. The event will offer a day of fundraising activities, quizzes and fun games like Play Your Cards Right hosted by Ian Soulsby, along with live music supplied by brother and sister duo Eliza and Nick Handley.

Those wishing to donate can leave a private message on Pat Murphys Facebook page.