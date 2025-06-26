Fire on the grounds next to Tivoli startles residents and former workers of the amusement park

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 26 June 2025, 12:34 Compartir

A fire on the plot of land adjoining the Tivoli amusement park in Benalmádena startled residents in the surrounding houses and former Tivoli workers on Wednesday, 25 June. The fire was detected around 11pm, affecting an undeveloped area, but the rapid intervention of the fire brigade prevented it from spreading.

The incident caused initial panic among the residents and the workers, who were on duty guarding the facilities, because there were strong winds in the area, which could have led to more damage.

The fire started on the land located very close to Tivoli's roller coaster. However, an old, empty road that surrounds the park served as a border for the fire, preventing further spread, despite the several outbreaks that the flames had caused.

In approximately half an hour, the firefighters managed to put the fire under control and calm the Arroyo de la Miel neighbourhood.