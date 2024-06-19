Film telling the story of Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol set to hit the big screen, and this is where and when you can see it

Francisco Griñán Malaga Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 14:54 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

It was the first amusement park in Spain and for decades it offered fun and magic to several generations of Costa del Sol residents and visitors alike. Its history, its closure and the fight for its reopening are vindicated in a new documentary 'Tivoli', which comes to the big screen with its premiere at the Albéniz cinema in Malaga city on Thursday 20 June, and will continue with a daily screening until Thursday 27 June.

The film will then visit other cinemas in the province. On July 1 it will be screened at Miramar in Fuengirola, and on 2 July, at El Ingenio in Velez-Málaga. Both screenings, which start at 8pm, will be preceded by a talk by the film's directors, Sergio Rodrigo and Lucía Muñoz. It will then head to the El Tablero cinema in Cordoba on 4 July.

The documentary, which was made by the Malaga production company AliquinDOC, was first shown at the last Malaga film festival.

The public premiere at the Albéniz cinema will be attended by the film’s directors, and the protagonists of the work, the Tivoli workers, who will present the film along with the emblematic Tivolino mascot.

The film, which is narrated by a number of journalists and artists that visited Tivoli, tells the story of the troubled amusement park’s five decades of life based on investigative journalism. It includes unpublished images and personal messages from visitors from all over the world, as well as from Rafael Gómez, alias Sandokan, one of the owners of Tívoli.