Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Co-director Sergio Rodrigo with one of the former amusement park workers. Miguel Fernandez
Film telling the story of Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol set to hit the big screen, and this is where and when you can see it
Entertainment

Film telling the story of Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol set to hit the big screen, and this is where and when you can see it

The documentary, directed by Sergio Rodrigo and Lucía Muñoz, will be premiered to the public in Malaga city this week before it is screened at other locations on the coast

Francisco Griñán

Malaga

Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 14:54

Opciones para compartir

It was the first amusement park in Spain and for decades it offered fun and magic to several generations of Costa del Sol residents and visitors alike. Its history, its closure and the fight for its reopening are vindicated in a new documentary 'Tivoli', which comes to the big screen with its premiere at the Albéniz cinema in Malaga city on Thursday 20 June, and will continue with a daily screening until Thursday 27 June.

The film will then visit other cinemas in the province. On July 1 it will be screened at Miramar in Fuengirola, and on 2 July, at El Ingenio in Velez-Málaga. Both screenings, which start at 8pm, will be preceded by a talk by the film's directors, Sergio Rodrigo and Lucía Muñoz. It will then head to the El Tablero cinema in Cordoba on 4 July.

The documentary, which was made by the Malaga production company AliquinDOC, was first shown at the last Malaga film festival.

The public premiere at the Albéniz cinema will be attended by the film’s directors, and the protagonists of the work, the Tivoli workers, who will present the film along with the emblematic Tivolino mascot.

The film, which is narrated by a number of journalists and artists that visited Tivoli, tells the story of the troubled amusement park’s five decades of life based on investigative journalism. It includes unpublished images and personal messages from visitors from all over the world, as well as from Rafael Gómez, alias Sandokan, one of the owners of Tívoli.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town improves road safety at its roundabouts
  2. 2 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  3. 3 Sheikh Al-Thani's offer to pay for Malaga CF fans' travel widely rejected by supporters' groups
  4. 4 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  5. 5 Concert venue set up for Malaga CF season ticket holders to watch crucial league play-off final
  6. 6 Los Barrios dog charity close to hitting target to build new shelter
  7. 7 Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack
  8. 8

    The second-hand bookshops in Malaga that have a tale to tell
  9. 9 Florida Huelin: fresh and cosmopolitan cuisine by the sea
  10. 10 Benalmádena town hall restores all public services following last week's cyber attack

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad