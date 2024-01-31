Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena
Fifty tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed cleared from Costa del Sol beach
Environment

Fifty tonnes of invasive Asian seaweed cleared from Costa del Sol beach

Benalmádena town hall has removed the huge quantity of Rugulopteryx okamurae, an issue that can also affect other resorts, from several stretches of its shoreline

Europa Press

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 15:51

Contractors working for Benalmádena town hall’s beach department have removed approximately 50 tonnes of the invasive Asian seaweed (Rugulopteryx okamurae) from a number of locations in recent weeks.

The work consisted of removing the seaweed using specialised machinery and then cleaning the beach by sweeping. In just two weeks the huge amount of seaweed was taken from the beaches of Santa Ana and Las Gaviotas, and Playa Bonita, among others.

The councillor of beaches and tourism, Presi Aguilera, stressed "the importance" of this type of work that allows "to always keep open one of our main tourist attractions for the enjoyment of locals and visitors".

Aguilera also highlighted "the good work" being carried out by the concessionaire in the middle of the low season because "the beaches are in perfect condition, thanks to the new machinery for cleaning the Asian algae".

Aguilera added that Benalmádena is tackling one of the problems that most affects the Costa del Sol’s beaches. She added that the problem requires a greater commitment from the administrations, including the government, to combat it.

