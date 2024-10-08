Final farewell to tunnel entrance that served as underground access to Benalmádena marina

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Tuesday, 8 October 2024, 16:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A tunnel which was used as an underground access point to Benalmádena's Puerto Marina will no longer be in use as work continues to transform the area.

The work started in September 2022, a few months before the municipal elections, which aimed to transform the accesses to the marina. Some 12 million euros was invested to modernise Avenida Alay, the main axis that connects Avenida Antonio Machado (the one that crosses the whole of Benalmádena Costa) with the entrance to Puerto Marina.

The area had not changed for more than two decades with the council at the time, led by the Socialists, proposing an increase in pedestrian space by converting the avenue into a more open space with wider pavements.

This transformation meant the elimination of the underground tunnel that for many years had served to alleviate traffic jams in the area. Those tended to happen during the years when one of the main nightlife areas on the Costa del Sol was Solymar square and Puerto Marina. However the nightlife started to dwindle and the tunnel no longer served the purpose it used to. Traders in the area then asked for the tunnel entrance to be removed during the work, as the way it was designed causes it to detract from the area.

In the first phase of work on Avenida Alay, the entrance leading to this axis was blocked. However, the access on Avenida Antonio Machado is not yet closed.

Not without controversy

The work on Avenida Alay culminated a year ago, but it was not without controversy. The new Partido Popular council of Benalmádena complained the project had not taken into account serious accessibility problems, as in order to block the tunnel, it was necessary to build a slab that raised the road by 50 centimetres. This meant that the buildings on both sides of the road were too low in relation to the road. This led to a delay in the work, which caused Avenida Alay to be closed to traffic throughout the summer of 2023, the busiest time in the area.

The work was eventually completed, but the other side of the tunnel was still incomplete, with its closure delayed for a year as the space was used for the collection of materials during the work carried out on the business incubator unit, located on the ground floor of the Solymar square. Now that this work has been completed, work will begin to finish closing off the tunnel. This will last approximately one month and will involve closing one lane of Antonio Machado in each direction.

With this intervention, the work to transform the accesses to Puerto Marina will be finished and mean an almost definitive farewell to the tunnel. According to councillor José Luis Bergillos, concrete slabs will be installed to block the tunnel entrances, which, if necessary, can be removed to make use of this passageway again.