Family reaches out to expat community on Costa del Sol to find out what happened to woman who went missing in 1993

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Monday, 19 August 2024, 15:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The family of an Irish national who vanished on her way to Malaga in January 1993 have relaunched their appeal for information on the woman’s whereabouts. As reported in SUR in English in June 2020, Bernadette Cooper had arrived on the coast in the late 1980s to enjoy a new life in the sun. Along with her then husband Brian, she bought a bar called Molley Malones in Benalmádena Costa. But their dream life soon began to run into problems. The couple struggled to make the bar financially viable and their marriage eventually broke down. Desperately in need of funds to keep the business afloat, Cooper temporarily shut the bar in late 1992, and returned to the UK to try to raise more finance, although her next movements are confusing and her family feel certain that she never arrived back in Malaga, but proving this has been difficult.

In January 1993, Cooper contacted a friend on the Costa del Sol to inform him she was on her way back to Benalmádena with sufficient funds to save the bar. The call was the last contact anyone has had with her. The family has spent years contacting people on the coast who knew the woman, but nobody knew of her whereabouts and the case became "cold".

UK police investigation

Officers from Surrey Constabulary in the UK began investigating the missing persons case in 2020 after the woman's nephew produced what he believed might have been fresh evidence, although the whereabouts of, or what actually happened to, Cooper, who would now be 81, is still a mystery. One of the new things that her nephew, Leon Moore, brought to light about the case in 2020 was based on the name of the missing woman. Apparently, her real name is Susan, but she always used the name Bernadette, which, he said at the time “had made the main investigation wrong from the start”.

Moore is still looking into the truth as to what happened to his aunt and he has revived the case through a podcast called The Missing, in which Cooper’s last known steps will be reconstructed both on the Costa del Sol and in the UK. Moore, who believes that his aunt may have had some kind of link with a criminal organisation based on the Costa del Sol, is hoping that the 30-year-old case can finally be solved.

A spokesperson for the family said, “Please, someone must know something. Her nephew has already had a death threat. Was this a crime perpetrated by an organised gang, or someone who knew she was carrying money? We are reaching out to the expat community on the Costa del Sol for any information that could assist us in seeking the truth.”

Click the link to listen to the podcast.