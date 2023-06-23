English mass times in Arroyo de la Miel changed to avoid summer heat

For the rest of June, and throughout July and August, the service at the Church of the Immaculate Conception will be held at 10am, instead of 1.30pm

The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena, has announced that the time of the English-language mass has been changed to protect the senior members of the community from the excessive heat of the summer. For the rest of June, and throughout July and August, the service will be held at 10am, instead of 1.30pm.

Refreshments will be served in the church gardens after the service, which is attended by members of the foreign community from Malaga to Gibraltar.

Father Gerard Daly, who has been the priest at the church since 2014, said, “All are very welcome to attend mass with our caring international community.”