Cudeca hospice in Benalmádena. SUR
Cudeca marks World Hospice and Palliative Care Day with series of events this week
World Hospice and Palliative Care Day 2024

The charity will celebrate the actual date on the second Saturday of October by illuminating the hospice in Benalmádena in green, something it hopes other institutions and associations will do

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 14:54

The Cudeca foundation on the Costa del Sol is celebrating World Hospice and Palliative Care Day (second Saturday of October), held this year on 12 October, with a series of events that will serve as an important prelude to the Spanish society of palliative care (SECPAL) conference.The main aim of the activities is to raise public awareness of the importance of palliative care and its impact on the quality of life of patients and their families.

Various events are taking place during the initiative, which began on Monday (7 October), including conferences, workshops, and round tables, with the participation of professionals, volunteers, and community representatives. These include an awareness day (Thursday 10) that will have the participation of several Malaga religious brotherhoods, where the fundamentals of palliative care will be presented, alongside the need for the community to play a responsible role in the care and support of people with advanced or terminal illnesses. This will be held at the Málaga brotherhood association in Calle Muro de San Julián, 2 between 6pm and 8.45pm.

On Friday, Cudeca’s Institute of Studies and Research, together with the University of Malaga, will present the sixth edition of the Master’s course on Palliative Care, with a lecture by professor Francisco Cruz from the University of Granada.

The charity will mark World Palliative Care Day on Saturday by illuminating the hospice in Benalmádena in green, something which other institutions and associations are expected to do.

This year marks a decade since the World Health Assembly (WHO’s governing body) passed the only stand-alone resolution on palliative care, calling for all countries to strengthen palliative care as a component of comprehensive care throughout the life course. This is what inspired the theme for 2024: Ten Years Since the Resolution: How are we doing?

