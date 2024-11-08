Cudeca hospice launches new charity campaign to cope with rising demand on the Costa

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 8 November 2024, 08:08

The Cudeca foundation launched its latest campaign, #BeCudecaHeart, at the provincial authority offices in Malaga on Wednesday (6 November), an initiative with which it aims to raise 125,000 euros to care for 211 more people in 2025. The presentation was attended by Antonia Ledesma Sánchez, vice-president of the provincial authority, and Dr María Luisa Martín Roselló, chief executive and medical director of the hospice.

The number of patients cared for annually by Cudeca has almost doubled in the last decade, from 1,013 to 1,902. Despite the charity’s efforts, it has not been able to cover the growing demand: by the end of 2024, it is estimated that 211 more people will require care, reaching a total of more than 2,100 patients cared for by the Benalmádena hospice.

Cudeca said that this increase represents an emergency and an “urgent challenge” that it and the community must address to ensure that no one is left without the care they need. This is why the organisation is calling on associations, companies and the whole of Malaga society to join the #BeCudecaHeart campaign, which will run for three months.

Donations can be made online at www.becudecaheart.org, at any of its charity shops, or by bank transfer: ES11 2100 9032 3722 0010 8366 - Concept: Be Cudeca Heart, including full name and NIF / NIE (identity number)

www.cudeca.org