People lit candles in memory of loved ones. SUR
Cudeca heralds start of festive season with &#039;unforgettable&#039; Light a Light event
Cudeca heralds start of festive season with 'unforgettable' Light a Light event

Held at the hospice in Benalmádena, the evening brought together people who lit candles in memory of loved ones while a choir performed traditional Christmas carols

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Tuesday, 17 December 2024, 12:51

The Cudeca Foundation held its traditional Light a Light event at the hospice in Benalmádena on Friday 13 December, an evening that brought together a large number of people who lit candles in memory of loved ones.

The event included carols sung by the Sunny View school choir, the musical group QuimiRock, and magicians Juan Garrido and Richard Granda, “making the experience truly unforgettable for all attendees”. There was also a performance by tenor Rodrigo Orrego, a long-time supporter of Cudeca, along with a charity raffle with prizes donated by the event’s collaborators.

The charity's annual Christmas party was attended by mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, and Francisco José Martín, from Malaga's provincial authority, along with staff and volunteers from Cudeca.

A spokesperson for the charity said, “We would like to give special recognition to the volunteers who helped organise the event, as they are the heart and soul of the great Cudeca family, as well as to all attendees who continue to make this night a symbol of solidarity and commitment.”

