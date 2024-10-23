Costa del Sol cancer charity co-founder receives OBE from Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Sections
Highlight
Benalmádena
Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 09:21
Opciones para compartir
Vice-president of Cudeca, and one of the Costa del Sol cancer care charity’s co-founders, Susan Hannam, received her OBE from the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Windsor Castle at the weekend.
Related article
Tony Bryant
The honour is a recognition for more than 30 years of work in palliative care and for making a difference to the communities in which the charity is so active.
Hannam, who heard she had been nominated just before Christmas 2023, told SUR in English she was very “nervous” when collecting the medal, adding, “but it is a salute to Cudeca and its founder Joan Hunt”.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.