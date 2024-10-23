Costa del Sol cancer charity co-founder receives OBE from Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 09:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Vice-president of Cudeca, and one of the Costa del Sol cancer care charity’s co-founders, Susan Hannam, received her OBE from the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Windsor Castle at the weekend.

The honour is a recognition for more than 30 years of work in palliative care and for making a difference to the communities in which the charity is so active.

SUR

Hannam, who heard she had been nominated just before Christmas 2023, told SUR in English she was very “nervous” when collecting the medal, adding, “but it is a salute to Cudeca and its founder Joan Hunt”.