Susan Hannam at Windsor Castle. SUR
Costa del Sol cancer charity co-founder receives OBE from Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle
Costa del Sol cancer charity co-founder receives OBE from Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle

Cudeca vice-president Susan Hannam was awarded the prestigious honour for more than 30 years of work in palliative care

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 09:21

Vice-president of Cudeca, and one of the Costa del Sol cancer care charity’s co-founders, Susan Hannam, received her OBE from the Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Windsor Castle at the weekend.

The honour is a recognition for more than 30 years of work in palliative care and for making a difference to the communities in which the charity is so active.

Hannam, who heard she had been nominated just before Christmas 2023, told SUR in English she was very “nervous” when collecting the medal, adding, “but it is a salute to Cudeca and its founder Joan Hunt”.

