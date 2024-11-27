Burst pipe floods the same Costa del Sol street for the second time in four months

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 14:53

A burst pipe caused flooding in Calle Medina Azahara, in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena on Tuesday 26 November. The water even rose above the surface of the road.

Town Hall informed water company Acosol workers who then rushed to the scene to fix the pipe. The same street was also flooded in summer, in July, again due to a burst pipe, which ended up causing a large sinkhole in the road. According to Acosol at the time, the affected pipe was old and due to be upgraded.

El Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena informa de que se ha cortado el acceso al tráfico a la calle Medina Azahara, en Arroyo de la Miel, tras producirse durante la tarde-noche de este martes una rotura en una tubería.



Es posible que se puedan producir cortes de agua en la zona. pic.twitter.com/XUvjvWjpH2 — Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena (@BenalmadenaAyto) November 26, 2024

On Tuesday, the burst pipe was just a few metres away from the affected area in July, at the entrance to Poetas Andaluces secondary school, which was closed off to traffic. This is a complicated spot, as next to the school is La Leala school, where, since the last 'Dana' storm, there has been a stretch of road fenced off. There are traffic restrictions while entering and leaving the schools.

The town council announced that surrounding homes could experience water cuts in the hours following the burst pipe on Tuesday.