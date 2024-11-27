Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Burst pipe in Calle Medina Azahara SUR
Benalmádena

Burst pipe floods the same Costa del Sol street for the second time in four months

The road was closed to traffic as technicians worked to fix the broken pipe, while surrounding homes were warned about possible water cuts

Lorena Cádiz

Lorena Cádiz

Benalmádena

Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 14:53

A burst pipe caused flooding in Calle Medina Azahara, in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmádena on Tuesday 26 November. The water even rose above the surface of the road.

Town Hall informed water company Acosol workers who then rushed to the scene to fix the pipe. The same street was also flooded in summer, in July, again due to a burst pipe, which ended up causing a large sinkhole in the road. According to Acosol at the time, the affected pipe was old and due to be upgraded.

On Tuesday, the burst pipe was just a few metres away from the affected area in July, at the entrance to Poetas Andaluces secondary school, which was closed off to traffic. This is a complicated spot, as next to the school is La Leala school, where, since the last 'Dana' storm, there has been a stretch of road fenced off. There are traffic restrictions while entering and leaving the schools.

The town council announced that surrounding homes could experience water cuts in the hours following the burst pipe on Tuesday.

