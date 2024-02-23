British Chamber of Commerce welcomes Holiday World

Sections
The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) in Spain held its first International Tourism Forum at Holiday World Resort in Benalmádena on Wednesday evening.
The resort, which is the largest of its kind on the Costa del Sol, is the newest member of the BCC.
The BCC's Andalucía regional vice-president, Derek Langley, gave a welcome speech, which was followed by presentations from Icia Gatell, director of sales and marketing at Holiday World (first left) and Renée Kachler, director of business development at the Costa del Sol tourist board (first right).
