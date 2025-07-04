Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health

Benalmádena to install 'traffic lights' on beaches this summer to warn of UV radiation levels

The town hall has put the supply and installation of these devices out to tender, which it wants to introduce along almost all of the coastline of the Costa del Sol town

José Carlos García

Benalmádena

Friday, 4 July 2025, 09:43

Here, the colour that signals ‘stop’ is not red, but violet. It is the colour chosen to warn of an "extreme" risk of ultraviolet radiation according to the five-level scale of the World Health Organization (WHO), and which this summer will be seen on the beaches of Benalmádena on devices known as 'solmáforos'.

Benalmádena town hall has just put out to tender the supply and installation of these devices, which it wants to bring to practically the entire coastline of the town. In total, 20 of these devices will be installed on as many beaches. Companies have until 17 July to submit their bids and the deadline for completion is 25 days, so if everything goes to plan, these curious devices will arrive this summer season on the beaches of Benalmádena.

Powered by a solar panel and a lithium battery, the devices shall at all times indicate the level of risk of ultraviolet radiation according to the WHO scale: green for low radiation; yellow for moderate; orange for high; red for very high; and violet for extreme.

Powered by a solar panel and lithium battery, they will operate based on the WHO scale

The town hall wants to extend this initiative to the entire coastline, although for the time being it will install 20

Benalmádena beaches councillor Presi Aguilera said the devices are "an excellent measure" for skin care. "We have an obligation to look after people's health and warn them of the dangers of the sun. We must be aware that we have to take care of ourselves and we are concerned about taking measures to ensure that our coastline can be enjoyed safely," Aguilera explained to SUR.

At the very least, the devices will enable bathers to make informed decisions about sun exposure and prevent the associated risks. The devices will be installed on the beaches of Carvajal, Tajo de la Soga, La Morera, La Perla, Playa Bonita, Arroyo Hondo, Malibu, La Viborilla, Benalnatura, La Yuca, Torrequebrada, Torrevigía, Los Melilleros, Arroyo de la Miel, El Bil Bil, Santa Ana, Las Gaviotas, Malapesquera, Torrebermeja and Fuente de la Salud.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sky over the Costa del Sol to become the stage for one-of-a-kind multisensory experience
  2. 2 Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four
  3. 3 Torremolinos launches major summer campaign against illegal street vendors
  4. 4 Cave foundation confirms suspension of one of the oldest festivals on the Costa del Sol and in Spain
  5. 5 Arrozante Marbella reopens its doors and kicks off the summer with new features
  6. 6 ClinicaPremium Marbella Launches New 24/7 EmergencyDepartment %u2013 Open 365 Days a Year
  7. 7 New case of measles confirmed in six-month-old child on eastern Costa del Sol
  8. 8 International media celebrate the arrival of summer on Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Mijas boosts its Local Police budget by more than 200% compared to five years ago
  10. 10 Jonathan Biabiany renews contract with Antequera CF for one more year

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena to install 'traffic lights' on beaches this summer to warn of UV radiation levels

Benalmádena to install &#039;traffic lights&#039; on beaches this summer to warn of UV radiation levels