Benalmádena to install 'traffic lights' on beaches this summer to warn of UV radiation levels

Here, the colour that signals ‘stop’ is not red, but violet. It is the colour chosen to warn of an "extreme" risk of ultraviolet radiation according to the five-level scale of the World Health Organization (WHO), and which this summer will be seen on the beaches of Benalmádena on devices known as 'solmáforos'.

Benalmádena town hall has just put out to tender the supply and installation of these devices, which it wants to bring to practically the entire coastline of the town. In total, 20 of these devices will be installed on as many beaches. Companies have until 17 July to submit their bids and the deadline for completion is 25 days, so if everything goes to plan, these curious devices will arrive this summer season on the beaches of Benalmádena.

Powered by a solar panel and a lithium battery, the devices shall at all times indicate the level of risk of ultraviolet radiation according to the WHO scale: green for low radiation; yellow for moderate; orange for high; red for very high; and violet for extreme.

Benalmádena beaches councillor Presi Aguilera said the devices are "an excellent measure" for skin care. "We have an obligation to look after people's health and warn them of the dangers of the sun. We must be aware that we have to take care of ourselves and we are concerned about taking measures to ensure that our coastline can be enjoyed safely," Aguilera explained to SUR.

At the very least, the devices will enable bathers to make informed decisions about sun exposure and prevent the associated risks. The devices will be installed on the beaches of Carvajal, Tajo de la Soga, La Morera, La Perla, Playa Bonita, Arroyo Hondo, Malibu, La Viborilla, Benalnatura, La Yuca, Torrequebrada, Torrevigía, Los Melilleros, Arroyo de la Miel, El Bil Bil, Santa Ana, Las Gaviotas, Malapesquera, Torrebermeja and Fuente de la Salud.