A traditional medieval-style souk. SUR
&#039;Benchmark of Arab culture&#039; returns to Benalmádena Pueblo
What to do

'Benchmark of Arab culture' returns to Benalmádena Pueblo

The popular souk, which takes place from Thursday 29 August to Sunday 1 September, will offer a street market, falconry displays, live entertainment and parades

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 26 August 2024, 11:10

The popular Arab souk will return to Benalmádena Pueblo from Thursday 29 August to Sunday 1 September, and this year it will expand its recreational offer.

Along with the market, an area dedicated exclusively to falconry has been planned to show visitors what these types of souks were like in medieval times. The initiative, which the town hall said will be a “benchmark of Arab culture”, will also offer tea shops, spice stalls, typical cuisine, street theatre and parades that will “fill emblematic corners of the Pueblo with life".

"This Arab souk is already an unmissable event for many residents and visitors in Benalmádena Pueblo. As we do every year, we say goodbye to the month of August with this urban craft market in the historic centre of Benalmádena Pueblo, a very beautiful market with its narrow streets full of Arab themes, enlivened with performances and parades, a diverse gastronomic offer focused on the Arab world, although there will also be barbecued meats, among other attractions,” councillor Raúl Campos said.

One of this year’s highlights will take place on Friday at 10.30pm, with the performance of Ziryab, a local band that will pay tribute to the music of Medina Azahara and Triana.

The size of the market has also been expanded this year, with more stalls offering the products of local artisans.

