Benalmádena to welcome in Chinese New Year with day of festivities

The town hall and members of the Chinese association at the presentation of the event.

Tony Bryant Benalmadena Wednesday, 29 January 2025, 09:49

Benalmadena will host a variety of festivities to mark the Chinese New Year on Sunday 2 February, which will begin with a parade from the Cercanías train station in Arroyo de la Miel at 11am. The event will be held in Plaza de la Mesquita and will include dragon dance shows and entertainment, typical Chinese cuisine and a market offering traditional Asian products.

Foreign residents councillor Presi Aguilera highlighted the importance of this initiative on returning from the Fitur international tourism fair in Madrid, where the town presented the preliminary project for a Spanish-Chinese friendship park, the only one of its kind in Europe. The councillor said the project, which will require an investment of around 15 million euros, is aimed at attracting Chinese tourists “of high purchasing power”. The town hall said it would “become a calling point for the entire Chinese population in Europe”.

Organised with the collaboration of the united Chinese and Spanish association, around 300 artists, singers and dancers are expected to take part in the planned activities, which will also include workshops on Chinese language and culture.

Aguilera said, “Benalmádena is turning to this type of initiative, which will be particularly attractive for visitors from this country.”

The planned park, which will be located next to the international cemetery in Benalmádena Pueblo, will be financed by Chinese investors. It will include a Buddhist temple consisting of several buildings, along with a monastery and a space for meditation. There will also be a memorial garden, a space in which the urns containing the ashes of the deceased can be buried in traditional Chinese style.