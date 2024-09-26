Town hall to finally remove the car that plunged off a Benalmádena cliff three months ago

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Thursday, 26 September 2024, 18:05 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Benalmádena town hall will finally remove the vehicle which has been stranded on a beach in the Torremuelle area for three months. This has been announced by the council through a statement which said: "Given the conflict generated between the insurers of the two vehicles involved in the accident, which happened on 4 July, and given that the Local Police have been continuously urging the parties for the imminent removal of the vehicle without obtaining any resolution, the town hall has decided to carry out the removal."

Related article 112 incident Local diver rescues driver of car that plunged 30 metres into the sea following accident in Benalmádena Juan Cano

According to the information provided, the action, which everything suggests will require the use of a large crane, is currently in the contracting period, and once the procedure is completed, the removal is expected to happen "in the next few days".

"In this way, the council will be able to put an end to a situation that not only degrades the image of the beach but also causes an environmental risk," said municipal sources.

Thirty-metre drop

The road traffic accident on 4 July happened when two vehicles collided and one of them plunged off a cliff some 30 metres high. On its way down, it rolled over several times and ended up in the sea. Over time, the sea currents moved the car to the beach.

There was only one person - the driver - inside the car, whose life was saved largely thanks to the immediate assistance he received from a Scuba diver who was at the time swimming submerged a few metres from where the accident occurred.

It so happens that this small cove, located between the beaches of La Perla and Torremuelle, in Benalmádena Costa, has no direct access. It can only be reached by sea, or on foot, between the rocks and at low tide, from one of the nearby coves, although access is difficult. Due to this, the beach was free of bathers on the day of the accident.

Since then, neither of the insurance companies of the two parties involved in the accident have made any attempt to remove the vehicle because they do not consider themselves responsible to do so. The council has said that if this situation continued, it would carry out the removal and then pass the cost on to the appropriate party.