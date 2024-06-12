Benalmádena town hall analyses more than 500 computers and servers for signs of data theft after cyber attack

Lorena Cádiz Benalmádena Wednesday, 12 June 2024, 18:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Benalmádena town hall has been the centre of a cyber attack after the council's IT department noticed suspicious activity this Wednesday morning 12 June.

The council was alerted this morning by the National Network of Cybersecurity Operations Centres (RNS). The town hall said it is still too early to give a precise assessment of what happened and its scope, as the computer equipment - more than 500 computer terminals and servers - is still being thoroughly analysed for any signs of data theft.

Members of the public can still carry out formalities at town hall, but the appointment system is not be available. Other services may be affected due to verification tests and system analysis or resetting.

As soon as the attack became known, security protocols were activated with the technology department and external advisors clicking into gear. The team was working in the municipal offices throughout the night. "Thanks to the early detection of this possible incident, the IT services have been able to review and take the necessary preventive measures to secure the public's services and data," municipal sources said.

Despite the situation, municipal officials started their day "normally" and the electronic administration is in operation, although "for preventive reasons and while an exhaustive audit analysis was being carried out" the web services provided by the council were deactivated. Among them was the prior appointment system and the issuance of certificates at the public service offices. Teleworking for council staff was also suspended.