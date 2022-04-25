Benalmádena unveils a roundabout tribute to Peruvian singer Betty Missiego The 84-year-old, who represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem in 1979, has lived in the Costa del Sol town since retiring from her artistic career

Betty Missiego (fourth right) and members of the town hall at the inauguration. / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has unveiled a tribute to Betty Missiego, the 84-year-old Peruvian singer who moved to the Costa del Sol town on retiring from her artistic career.

The ceramic mural, which is the work of the artist Merche Valdivia, is situated on the roundabout on the N340 coastal road at the junction of the Torremuelle residential development.

The tribute, which was unveiled by the town’s mayor, Víctor Navas, was announced at a ceremony in Arroyo de la Miel earlier this month in recognition of the singer’s long-artistic career in Spain, and her association with Benalmádena.

“It gives us great satisfaction to incorporate the Betty Missiego roundabout into the urban landscape of Benalmádena: it is a privilege that an artist of her stature is a resident of our municipality,” the mayor said.

Missiego, who represented Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem in 1979, attended the unveiling of the plaque, during which, she said she felt “fully satisfied and happy” with the recognition.

“I want to thank the beautiful treatment I have received in Benalmádena, both as an artist and on a personal level, because they have been able to understand my way of being,” she declared.

Missiego came to Spain in 1969 to pursue a singing career and she has held dual Spanish citizenship since 1972.