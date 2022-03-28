Benalmádena town hall honours Peruvian singer Betty Missiego A special ceremony was held at the Casa de Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel, which was attended by 84-year-old the singer, who represented Spain in the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest

Betty Missiego with the councillor for Culture at the ceremony in Benalmádena on Saturday . / SUR

Benalmádena town hall has paid tribute to Peruvian singer, Betty Missiego, with a roundabout located on the N340 coastal road that has been christened with her name.

A special ceremony was held at the Casa de Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel on Saturday, which was attended by 84-year-old the singer, who has held dual Spanish citizenship since 1972.

The councillor for Culture, E. Pablo Centella, said that the recognition had been approved because she is an “illustrious resident” who has taken the name of Spain to the stages around the world.

“Benalmádena is a welcoming town in which more than 130 nationalities coexist. This gives rise to a mixture of cultures that are part of our identity, which makes it an attractive place where personalities like Betty Missiego decide to settle,” Centella declared.

Eurovision Song Contest

Missiego began her career as a dancer, but she was forced to abandon dancing due to an injury. In 1969, she moved to Spain to pursue a singing career, and she went on to represent Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem in 1979, where she came in second place with Su Cancion. In 1980, she submitted another song, Don José, to the Spanish selection committee for Eurovision, but it did not make it to the finals in The Hague.

"I want to thank Benalmádena and the town hall for their hospitality: it is the place I chose to retire to after finishing my artistic career," the singer said.