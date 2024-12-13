Benalmádena signs agreement to promote access to jobs for people with functional diversity

Tony Bryant Benalmádena Friday, 13 December 2024, 14:49

Benalmádena town hall, ACEB local traders’ association and Anorar foundation, have signed an agreement today (Friday 13 December) to promote access to employment for people with functional diversity.

The agreement establishes a framework of collaboration by which the council undertakes to provide the facilities to carry out training and job interviews. The ACEB will disseminate this work among its member companies to promote hiring; while the Anorar foundation will train people with functional diversity.

Employment councillor Yolanda Peña said, "With this agreement we want to improve the employability and labor insertion of people affected by disability problems, using all the tools at their disposal.”

The Anorar foundation, part of the AORVA group, is made up of three special employment centres which are approved by the regional Junta de Andalucía government to find jobs for people with disabilities.