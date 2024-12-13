Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The town hall, ACEB and Anorar foundation sign the agreement. SUR
Benalmádena signs agreement to promote access to jobs for people with functional diversity
Employment

Benalmádena signs agreement to promote access to jobs for people with functional diversity

The employment initiative is a collaboration between the town hall, the local traders’ association and the Anorar foundation

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Friday, 13 December 2024, 14:49

Benalmádena town hall, ACEB local traders’ association and Anorar foundation, have signed an agreement today (Friday 13 December) to promote access to employment for people with functional diversity.

The agreement establishes a framework of collaboration by which the council undertakes to provide the facilities to carry out training and job interviews. The ACEB will disseminate this work among its member companies to promote hiring; while the Anorar foundation will train people with functional diversity.

Employment councillor Yolanda Peña said, "With this agreement we want to improve the employability and labor insertion of people affected by disability problems, using all the tools at their disposal.”

The Anorar foundation, part of the AORVA group, is made up of three special employment centres which are approved by the regional Junta de Andalucía government to find jobs for people with disabilities.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 Mobile phone mast plan halted after Costa del Sol residents stage protest
  3. 3 Weekend of international Christmas festivities lined up in Benalmádena
  4. 4 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  5. 5 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province
  6. 6 New home for 'iconic' marble nymph statue kept hidden away in Benalmádena for two decades
  7. 7 Motorcyclists gear up for tenth Santa toy run in Torremolinos this weekend
  8. 8 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  9. 9 Malaga guacamole pioneer plans to double production in 2025 with almost 2-million-euro investment
  10. 10 Asphalting work will ease access to farms and homes in rural Malaga province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Benalmádena signs agreement to promote access to jobs for people with functional diversity