Portions of the Yule log cake are sold to benefit two charities. SUR
Benalmádena serves up slices of longest Yule log cake in Andalucía to benefit two local charities
More than 700 people tucked into the 100-metre long festive treat that was made by local confectioner Carlos Carrasco

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 16 December 2024, 10:18

Benalmádena continued with its activities organised to celebrate the festive season with the presentation of the longest Yule log in Andalucía on Saturday. More than seven hundred people tasted the festive delicacy, which was made in Calle Real in Benalmádena Pueblo for the second consecutive year.

Measuring 118 metres in length, the Yule log was again made by local confectioner Carlos Carrasco, while several businesses supplied the 100 kilos of sponge, 50 kilos of hazelnut paste, 100 litres of cream and 40 kilos of dark chocolate used to make the log.

Mayor of Benalmádena Juan Antonio Lara and several members of his council helped serve up the dessert, which was offered for two euros per portion. All proceeds will be donated to the Cudeca Hospice, and the Ela association, an NGO that cares for sufferers of the leukodystrophy brain disorder.

The Yule log cake made by local confectioner Carlos Carrasco. SUR

Councillor for celebrations Yolanda Peña said, “We will continue to support this charity Yule log cake so that every year it becomes more relevant and consolidates itself as one of the most outstanding gastronomic events of the festive season, not only locally, but also provincial and regionally.”

