More than 40 new parking spaces have been created. SUR
Infrastructure

Benalmádena responds to requests and creates more than 40 new parking spaces

The town hall has carried out a series of modifications to three streets in the vicinity of Playa Arroyo de la Miel in order to ease the pressure for locals and visitors

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 7 July 2025, 12:37

Benalmádena town hall, in collaboration with the Local Police, has carried out a series of modifications on three streets in the vicinity of Playa Arroyo de la Miel to increase the number of parking spaces. The streets affected by the modifications are Calles Transversal and Le Corbusier and Pasaje del Águila, where more than 40 new parking spaces have been created, representing “significant relief” for both local residents and holidaymakers visiting the town.

Mobility councillor Raúl Campos explained that this initiative responds “to the suggestions and needs expressed by local residents, which we incorporated into our mobility roadmap”.

“This council continues to work to improve the town and make life easier for both locals and visitors. This recent work shows that we listen to their requests and that we are able to put their suggestions into action,” he said.

