The Benalmádena squad presented their new strip earlier this year. SUR
Benalmádena Ladies Walking Football Club hope to hit the mark with international tournament
Benalmádena Ladies Walking Football Club hope to hit the mark with international tournament

The competition takes place on Sunday 3 November in Benalmádena Pueblo and will involve seven teams from the UK and five from Spain

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benalmádena

Monday, 14 October 2024, 15:15

Benalmadena will host an international walking football tournament on the pitch located next to the town's bullring on Sunday 3 November. The tournament, organised by the town hall, with the collaboration of the Benalmádena Ladies Walking Football Club, which consists of both British and Spanish players, will kick off at 9am.

The event will have the participation of 12 teams, seven from the UK and five from Spain. These include Caerphilly Castle FC, British Allsorts WFC, Birmingham Walking Football Club, Competa CF, Iberas Sevilla WF, and the Benalmádena club, which was formed in November 2020 under the stewardship of Cath John.

In the last 18 months, the Benalmádena team, which recently unveiled its new strip, clinched victory in the Cómpeta Tournament and proudly represented Spain in walking football tournaments held in Morocco and France.

The team are well-regarded in ladies walking football, although the competition in this tournament will be tough, as Cath John pointed out. “Hopefully, the Benalmádena ladies will do well. However, the standard of the UK teams is very high, but we have a big squad of nearly 30 players and we are in hard training for the next few weeks leading up to the matches, so we are optimistic.”

