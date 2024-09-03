Benalmádena gears up for handball season with new tournament

Sections
Highlight
Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 12:02
Benalmádena will host a new sporting event, the 'Maravillas Cup Turismo Costa del Sol’, at the Ramón Rico sports centre on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September, a handball tournament in which five teams from the province of Malaga and one from Melilla will compete.
The event was announced by sports councillor Alejandro Carretero, who explained that the event will serve for handball clubs to prepare for the start of the new season.
Carretero, accompanied by representatives of the Maravillas Benalmádena handball club, said that the local team "has managed after so many years of hard work and sporting triumphs to be a reference, not only in the province, but also nationally, taking the name of Benalmádena to major competitions and reaping great achievements".
“This club is very strong in this sports field. We wish them all the luck and hope that this 2024-25 season is full of great successes," he said.
“I want to welcome the other clubs that come to our town to enjoy all the charm, beauty and the wide range of attractions at sporting, cultural and tourist level,” Carretero added.
